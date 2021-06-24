Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 39,190 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,190 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 92,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 119,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 61,871 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 286,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.