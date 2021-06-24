Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,127 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,542.59. 18,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,555.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,395.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

