Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SLLFF opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Gusbourne has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

