H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FUL traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,855. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.