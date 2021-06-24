Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.54 Million

Analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report sales of $225.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $235.47 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $195.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $988.82 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.28 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Citigroup began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 771,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

