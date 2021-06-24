Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.