Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $816.78 million, a P/E ratio of -53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.