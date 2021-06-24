Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report sales of $27.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $27.50 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $23.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $114.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBIO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 81,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $292.88 million, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

