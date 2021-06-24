Haywood Securities Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.61 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

