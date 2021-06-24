HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $159,949,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $3,573,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $2,003,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $2,027,000. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

