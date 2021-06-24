HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of HC2 worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in HC2 by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 46,297 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,713 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in HC2 by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in HC2 by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 11,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $45,540.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,270.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 53,500 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,213.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 480,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,575. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCHC opened at $4.02 on Thursday. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $312.00 million, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

