Head-To-Head Comparison: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) vs. Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 22.32% 7.52% 0.86% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and Madison County Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $326.98 million 5.71 $57.60 million $0.57 30.18 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 5.03 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Financial and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Madison County Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 full-service banking offices in twelve of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also offers agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

