Head to Head Comparison: Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) & Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group -6.48% -1,870.00% -2.84% Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Warner Music Group and Endeavor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 1 7 8 0 2.44 Endeavor Group 0 7 6 0 2.46

Warner Music Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.58%. Endeavor Group has a consensus target price of 33.92, indicating a potential upside of 24.92%. Given Endeavor Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warner Music Group and Endeavor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.02 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -53.71 Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Endeavor Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warner Music Group.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Warner Music Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

