Head to Head Contrast: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DarioHealth and Calmare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

DarioHealth currently has a consensus price target of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and Calmare Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.58 million 47.16 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -5.74 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -370.22% -74.88% -64.48% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DarioHealth beats Calmare Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine. It also sells device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System; and Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, which includes tools to help diabetic patients manage their disease. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

