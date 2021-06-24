Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 3,444 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.32. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

