Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,678,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

