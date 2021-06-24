Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce sales of $129.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.44 million and the highest is $132.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $123.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $524.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $545.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $551.82 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $596.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HR. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 846,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

