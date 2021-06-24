Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 72,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,490,878 shares.The stock last traded at $27.62 and had previously closed at $27.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

