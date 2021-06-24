HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce sales of $478.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $490.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. HEICO posted sales of $386.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HEI traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.