Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce sales of $219.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.12 million and the lowest is $215.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $145.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $839.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $814.30 million to $863.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $904.92 million, with estimates ranging from $868.00 million to $941.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

HSII traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 50,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,278. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $895.00 million, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

