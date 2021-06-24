Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.54. 12,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

