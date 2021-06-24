Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01). Helical shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 62,783 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 435.76. The company has a market cap of £545.70 million and a PE ratio of 31.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

