Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.23% of Helios Technologies worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.86. 144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

