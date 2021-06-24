Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Herc were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

