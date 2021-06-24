Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-1.940 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,343. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

