Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HXGBY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 63,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,120. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

