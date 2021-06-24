Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

INTU opened at $478.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $482.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

