Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 61,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

EWT opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.34. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

