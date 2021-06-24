Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

