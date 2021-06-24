Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 866 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.