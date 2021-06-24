Highbridge Capital Management Sells 5,411 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $16,774.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $12,285.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $383,911.92.

On Thursday, May 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $65,557.08.

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The company has a market cap of $192.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.12. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 11,749.73% and a negative net margin of 196.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 514,178 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 70.8% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.