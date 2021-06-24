Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 4.6%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 13,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,249,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,483,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 566,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

