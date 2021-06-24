Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) PT Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HEP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:HEP opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

