Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9,093.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,560 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

