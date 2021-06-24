Holowesko Partners Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.4% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,424,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,096.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.78. 349,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,884,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $459.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.