Holowesko Partners Ltd. Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 3.7% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

