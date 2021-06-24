Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Honda Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 141,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. 19,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,103. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.16. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

