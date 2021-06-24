Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 4.3%

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.60 and last traded at $102.60. 1,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 128,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $246,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.