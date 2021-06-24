Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 4.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.60 and last traded at $102.60. 1,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 128,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $246,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

