HS Management Partners LLC Sells 224,505 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HS Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224,505 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 5.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $170,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $238.89. 59,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

