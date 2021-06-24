Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.95% of Hub Group worth $22,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hub Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.02. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

