Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.36 Million

Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce $386.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.76 million to $446.33 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $208.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 472,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,069 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 48.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,584. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.