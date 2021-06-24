Hunting (LON:HTG) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hunting to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

HTG stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.75. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £410.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

