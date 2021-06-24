Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.38 Million

Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $211.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $217.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $871.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.78 million to $877.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $946.93 million, with estimates ranging from $931.75 million to $963.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

HURN opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.95. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $946,153. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $3,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

