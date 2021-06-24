HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $5.16 million and $139,976.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00611117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.