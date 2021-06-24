Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,460.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $1,460.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00103200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00166911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 44,211,911.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,978.14 or 0.99934130 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.