Idavoll Network Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $262,913.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00101436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00163434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,741.59 or 0.99734233 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,877,272 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

