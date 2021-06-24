Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.33 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $24,451.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idena has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00106476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00168461 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 70,471,357 coins and its circulating supply is 44,755,187 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.