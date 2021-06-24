iEnergizer Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.40 (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:IBPO opened at GBX 311.55 ($4.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £592.35 million and a P/E ratio of 17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 302.78. iEnergizer has a 1 year low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($5.23).

Get iEnergizer alerts:

iEnergizer Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.