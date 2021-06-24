IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stake Lifted by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 414.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $19,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.86.

INFO stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,381. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

