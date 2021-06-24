IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.